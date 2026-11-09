HEATED RIVALRY Set for Season 2, Season 3 and a Film

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HEATED RIVALRY is getting more episodes and a feature, as TODAY reported that the series will film its second and third seasons along with a full-length film. The news gives fans of the show a considerable amount of new material to look forward to.

The series follows two closeted hockey players on rival teams who fall for one another. It is adapted for television from the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid, and prior BroadwayWorld coverage notes it has built a large following since its release. That reach has extended beyond screens, with stage parodies of the show appearing in New York and London.

The franchise has also been expanding in other formats. As reported by BroadwayWorld, Season 1 was set to screen in more than 650 theaters nationwide for a limited run beginning Nov. 6, giving audiences a chance to see the first season on the big screen.

On the stage side, HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY has been playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Jan. 17 after being extended three times from its original eight-week run. The cast includes Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Troy Iwata as Shane Hollander, and Neil Patrick Harris made a cameo appearance as Scott Hunter during a recent performance.

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