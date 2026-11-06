HEART OF GOLD: THE SONGS OF NEIL YOUNG VOLUMES 2 AND 3 Released to Benefit The Bridge School

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cinema Music Group and Killphonic Records have released Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2 – Out of the Blue and Vol. 3 – Into the Black. The collections highlight performances by King Princess, Draco Rosa, Lucinda Williams, Ann Wilson, Peter Frampton, Modest Mouse, MJ Lenderman, Ben Gibbard, Cold War Kids, Kurt Vile, The Violators, My Morning Jacket, and many others.

Album proceeds directly benefit The Bridge School, a nonprofit established by Neil and Pegi Young to assist individuals facing severe physical and speech challenges. Every featured artist donated their track to champion the organization's cause. Both volumes are available on limited-edition colored vinyl.

MJ Lenderman and Lucinda Williams take on Young's 'Separate Ways' and 'Don't Be Denied,' respectively. New Constellations cover 'Unknown Legend,' contributing an original video directed by Cameron Browne.

Earlier this week, Jim James, King Princess, and Lucinda Williams spoke to KCRW's 'Press Play with Madeleine Brand' about participating in the collection.

The collections bring together an extraordinary lineup of artists, each offering their own interpretation of Young's enduring catalog in support of The Bridge School, the nonprofit founded by Neil and Pegi Young. Arriving as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary, the project honors both Young's musical legacy and the school's ongoing commitment to ensuring that individuals with complex communication needs have the tools and opportunities to be heard.

On the collections, Young says, 'Thanks to all of the artists who contributed their performances in support of The Bridge School.'

Previously released tracks from the volumes include King Princess's 'Helpless,' Draco Rosa's 'After The Gold Rush,' My Morning Jacket featuring The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's 'Like a Hurricane,' and Modest Mouse with Califone's 'Barstool Blues.' Los Lobos' 'Cinnamon Girl' and LP's 'Harvest Moon,' which has an official music video, have also been released.

To support the international release, Cinema Music Group and Killphonic Records have partnered with City Slang, the independent label known for working with artists including Caribou, José González, Lambrini Girls, and Noga Erez. City Slang will oversee physical distribution and marketing across the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, expanding the reach of the Heart of Gold project and bringing all three volumes to fans through its established retail and distribution network.

About The Bridge School

Founded in 1986 by Neil and Pegi Young to help meet the communication and educational needs of their son, Ben, The Bridge School was built on a simple but powerful belief: every individual deserves the opportunity to communicate. Over the past 40 years, the organization has helped transform the lives of thousands of individuals with complex communication and physical disabilities while helping shape the fields of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) and assistive technology (AT) through innovative education, research, and professional development.

Today, The Bridge School's impact extends far beyond its campus. Its educational model, professional training, and outreach and research programs have reached professionals, families, and individuals around the world. Through Bridge to Life, the organization now provides direct services, consultation, and training for individuals with communication and/or physical disabilities from infancy through adulthood, ensuring that people of all ages have access to the tools and support they need to communicate, participate, and thrive.

As The Bridge School celebrates its 40th anniversary, it continues to advance the belief that communication is a fundamental human right—and that every voice deserves to be heard.

Volume 2 – Out of the Blue Tracklist

My Morning Jacket featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band – 'Like A Hurricane'

Ann Wilson – 'Walk With Me'

Draco Rosa – 'After The Gold Rush'

Peter Frampton & John Jorgenson feat. Jay Dee Maness, Herb Pedersen, Steve Duncan, and Mark Fain – 'Heart of Gold'

Lucinda Williams – 'Don't Be Denied'

Los Lobos – 'Cinnamon Girl'

Edie Brickell – 'Only Love Can Break Your Heart'

Tyler Ballgame – 'Tell Me Why'

Sharlotte Gibson – 'Ohio'

Jesse Malin – 'Pocahontas'

Southside Johnny and Bobby Bandiera – 'Rockin' In The Free World'

Dramarama – 'Kinda Fonda Wanda'

Volume 3 – Into the Black Tracklist

Briston Maroney – 'My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)'

LP – 'Harvest Moon'

King Princess – 'Helpless'

Modest Mouse featuring Califone – 'Barstool Blues'

Ben Gibbard – 'Don't Cry No Tears'

MJ Lenderman – 'Separate Ways'

Cold War Kids – 'Tonight's The Night'

Kurt Vile and The Violators – 'When Your Lonely Heart Breaks'

Devendra Banhart – 'Pardon My Heart'

Emily Hackett – 'Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere'

RAC x Kelcey Ayer – 'Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)'

New Constellations – 'Unknown Legend'

For more information, visit heartofgoldmusic.com, www.killphonicrights.com, and cityslang.com.









Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone