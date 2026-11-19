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HBO has announced that MY FAVORITE MURDER, a four-part documentary series that goes on tour with the criminally popular podcast and its devoted community of fans, the Murderinos, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Thursday, December 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

MY FAVORITE MURDER follows hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark as they take their wildly popular podcast on tour across America blending true crime, comedy, and deeply personal storytelling while inviting the passionate community of Murderinos that has grown around them to share their stories.

What began as a friendship between Georgia and Karen over a mutual obsession with true crime led to the modest beginnings of the comedic podcast in 2016. Ten years later, this phenomenon has grown to reach over two million listeners per episode.

Now, this four-part documentary series follows the podcasters on tour as they unpack a mix of captivating stories, surprising guests, hilarious commentary, and unexpected revelations. Along the way, Karen and Georgia connect with their tight-knit community of listeners, sparking conversation around issues such as mental health and women's rights, offering an outlet for processing the difficulties of life together.

For many listeners, the podcast offers not only entertainment but also a sense of belonging, suggesting that its enduring appeal lies as much in the connections it fosters as in the crimes it explores. With behind-the-scenes access to Karen and Georgia, and candid interviews with their audience members, the series explores the duo's distinct brand of banter and their conviction that there is no shame in baring one's soul, sharing one's trauma, and using laughter to create a safe space.

The series reveals how an interest in true crime evolved into something far larger – a vibrant online community built around connection, humor, and mutual support.

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: Chicago

Debut date: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

At The Chicago Theater, Karen and Georgia dig into the shocking hate crime murders of a prominent mid-western hairstylist and a noted cosmetic surgeon and then tell the fascinating tale of Alice Clement – the first female detective in the Prohibition-era city.

Episode 2: Pasadena

Debut date: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

At The Pasadena Civic Auditorium, in their hometown of the wider Los Angeles area, the podcasters look into the case of the '80s sex, drugs, and 'Just Sweats' insurance scandal,' as well as the bizarre, botched kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr.

Episode 3: Boston

Debut date: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

At The Boch Center Wang Theatre, Karen and Georgia dissect the still unsolved disappearance of wife and mother Joan Risch in 1961, which some see as the inspiration for the film Gone Girl, as well as the famed 1978 blizzard that ground the city to a halt and led to some unexpected 'sleepovers.'

Episode 4: Brooklyn

Debut date: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

At the Kings Theatre, the hosts take a deeper look at the infamous Scarsdale diet doctor murder, and then follow the peculiar case of the red bees of Red Hook, Brooklyn that led to a shocking discovery in the basement of a nearby maraschino cherry warehouse.

Credits

Featured Participants: Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, and the community of Murderinos

Created, hosted, and written by: Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Written by: Alison Agosti, Page Hurwitz

Directed by: Sandra Restrepo (Episodes 1, 2, and 4) and Lenn Goodside (Episode 3)

Series Showrunner: Page Hurwitz

Executive Producers: Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, and Page Hurwitz

Co-Executive Producers: Vikki Ernst-Chang and John Foy

Executive Producers for Story Syndicate: Liz Garbus, Tommy Coriale, Katie King, Dan Cogan, and Jon Bardin

Executive Producers for HBO: Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez

Based on: The original podcast, My Favorite Murder





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