HBO Releases Trailer for THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, Ben Proudfoot and Josh Allen on Buffalo Blizzard

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HBO has released the official trailer for the documentary short THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, from Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot and executive producer Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. The film premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, November 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

THE BUFFALO MIRACLE tells the extraordinary true story of total strangers who found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's that refused to close when a once-in-a-generation blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York.

For three days in December 2022, a catastrophic blizzard with hurricane force winds and over four feet of snow caused a complete shutdown of infrastructure and emergency services in the Buffalo region. At the height of the storm on Christmas Eve, a longtime McDonald's manager made a heroic decision to defy corporate rules and keep her restaurant open as a refuge for people who had lost power and needed food and warmth. As police desperately try to rescue survivors in whiteout conditions, an unlikely group finds shelter inside the McDonald's - an injured single father caring for his infant daughter, a young man with Down syndrome spending his first Christmas away from his mother, a bride-to-be and her fiancé separated from their families, and immigrant nail salon owners unable to speak a word of English. As the deadly storm rages, the strangers gather around a laptop to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears, finding hope and comfort in a team that, like them, won't make it home for Christmas morning.

Through firsthand accounts from blizzard survivors and hand-drawn animation that brings the tale to life, THE BUFFALO MIRACLE explores how acts of community and kindness can turn ordinary people into heroes.

THE BUFFALO MIRACLE is the latest installment in HBO's 'NFL Shorts' documentary series.

The HBO Original documentary short THE BUFFALO MIRACLE is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot (The Last Repair Shop, The Queen of Basketball). HBO acquired global TV and streaming rights to the film which debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. THE BUFFALO MIRACLE had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Credits

Directed and Produced by: Ben Proudfoot

Edited by: Nick Garnham Wright

Executive Producers: Josh Allen, Lindsey Cohen, Kirstin Falk, Kevin Merida, Ben Proudfoot, Ramona Rogers-Windsor & Thomas P. Windsor, Petter Rotter, Jane Solomon, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney; HBO: Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner

Produced by: Nicholas Ruff

Co-Executive Producer: Josh Rosenberg

Supervising Producer: Abtin Motia

Featured Participants: McDonald's employees Kristin Kosha and Jeffrey Spengler, Paaché Spikes-Redding, Jimmy Bessing, Maria Alessi Bessing, Tan Zhao, Lili Zhao, Lyndon Hayles, and Amherst police officers Thomas M. Brown and Derek Westbrook

A Skydance Sports Entertainment presentation and a Breakwater Studios, Out of Pocket Studios and NFL Films production.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery











Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

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