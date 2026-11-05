HBO Documentary THE HOTLINE to Premiere Following Overdose Prevention Helpline Never Use Alone

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The HBO Original documentary short THE HOTLINE, written and directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet (HBO's Nature of the Crime), debuts Wednesday, November 18 (9:00-9:36 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Synopsis

THE HOTLINE offers an unprecedented look inside an overdose prevention helpline Never Use Alone (NUA), which connects people using opioids with compassionate operators, acting as a fragile tether between life and death. Staffed by volunteers, sometimes people who have used opioids in the past, the hotline not only provides solace but is an essential lifeline for many, as operators stand by, ready to contact EMS if the caller becomes unresponsive. The film is a powerfully moving portrait of the opioid crisis in America, where fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for 18–44-year-olds and where the helpline serves as a judgement-free, anonymous refuge.

Through intimate conversations and moments of profound connection, THE HOTLINE shines a light on this national crisis while revealing the extraordinary ways people can support one another. As calls are taken and emergencies unfold in real-time, the film offers an unblinking look at the struggles of people living with addiction and takes us into the lives of the dedicated first responders who tell stories of their own active recovery or painful losses due to substance use. Participants describe the emotional weight of the work and its role in sustaining their own recovery and bringing purpose into their lives. Together, these stories illuminate the unseen network of grassroots care that exists amid one of the country's most devastating public health crises and the profound difference a single compassionate voice can make.

Featured Participants

NUA operators.

Credits

HBO Documentary Films presents THE HOTLINE, a Break Thru Films production. Written and directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet; producer, Ricki Stern; executive producer, Simon Kilmurry.

For more information, visit HBO Max.

Photo Credit: HBO Max









Photo Credit: HBO Max

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone