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The HBO Original documentary SEIZED, directed and produced by Sharon Liese (HBO's Transhood), debuts Tuesday, December 1 (9:00-10:34 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The film had its world premiere to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival.

Through the immediacy of security footage and police body cameras, SEIZED chronicles the 2023 raid on the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its longtime editor Eric Meyer – a divisive figure in the community who is respected by many but whose relentless pursuit of the truth often runs afoul of Marion residents and authority figures.

As documents, devices, and servers are seized by local law enforcement, the ensuing lawsuits and legal wrangling expose a a power system of negligence and corruption with real-life consequences for Marion's citizens. Unfolding a year after the raid, told through the eyes of Finn Hartnett, a young reporter from New York City freshly employed at The Record, and the colorful cast of local characters around him, SEIZED finds unexpected humor in an increasingly surreal series of events and the idiosyncracies of small-town life. The film details what led to the unlawful search and seizure, the ripple effects on the community, and Eric's determination to keep the presses running. Told with humor and candor, the saga of The Record raises salient questions about the role of local newspapers, often underfunded, under attack, and disappearing fast. The film is an affectionate portrait of small-town America and how one small town became a flashpoint in the global discourse about the urgency of independent journalism.

As small independent newspapers are shuttered across America, the Marion County Record in Marion, Kansas remains a stalwart of local reporting. The newspaper and its loyal skeleton staff draw national media attention, underlining a larger political battle for freedom of the press and both first and fourth amendment rights across the country.

Featured Participants

Marion County Record editor Eric Meyer; Marion County Record reporters Finn Hartnett and Phyllis Zorn; investigative reporter Jessica McMaster; mayor of Marion, Mike Powers; former vice mayor of Marion, Ruth Herbel; law enforcement officers, attorneys, and residents of Marion.

Credits

HBO Documentary Films presents SEIZED, a Herizon Production in association with Catapult Film Fund; in association with Impact Partners; in association with Perspective Fund; in association with Jonathan Logan Family Fund. Directed and produced by Sharon Liese; producers, Sasha Alpert and Paul Matyasovsky; executive producers, George R. Hearst III, Megan Gelstein, Jonathan Logan, Debbie L. McLeod, Jonathan Murray & Harvey Reese, Jennifer Raskin, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Ann Baum, Steven Rosenthal, and John & Trudy Jacobson.

More information is available at HBO Max.

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

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