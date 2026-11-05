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HBO Docu-Comedy Series OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max

Oobah Butler, known for viral stunts including a fake London restaurant, targets wine, wellness and royalty through fake reviews and bogus companies.

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HBO Docu-Comedy Series OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max

Filmmaker Oobah Butler's five-episode HBO Original docu-comedy series OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW, from A24, Abso Lutely, and Central, debuts SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Known for his viral stunts, including creating London's #1-rated fake restaurant, Oobah Butler (The Great Amazon Heist, Vice's Life Hacks) sets his sights on the world's biggest industries and most powerful institutions. To infiltrate the worlds of wine, wellness, royalty, and more, Oobah hatches elaborate and increasingly audacious schemes by gaming online reviews, assuming made-up personas, and launching fake companies with entirely bogus backstories. Subversive, funny, and irreverent, OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW proves that hacking the system might be the best path toward a brighter future.

Credits

Concept by Oobah Butler. Executive produced by Oobah Butler; Dave Kneebone and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions; Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, and Josh Safdie for Central; A24; Daniel Lucchesi; Tristan Cross; Adam Schwartz; Richie Doyle; and Conor Hannon. Directed by Daniel Lucchesi.

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and iconic titles, including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

Photo Credit: HBO Max

HBO Docu-Comedy Series OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max Image

HBO Docu-Comedy Series OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max Image


Photo Credit: HBO Max
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