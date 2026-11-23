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Gwyneth Paltrow said she returned to acting after her two children went to college at the same time, when she was offered a role in MARTY SUPREME. The Oscar winner and entrepreneur spoke with TODAY about her relaunched podcast, her acting comeback and her plans for Thanksgiving.

Paltrow's podcast, now titled The Goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow, is a weekly video series streaming on Spotify and Netflix. She explained that the earlier audio-only version took a break so the team could build new sets. "Now we're conceiving of it more like a TV show in a sense, like a filmed interview with people," she said. Episodes cover wellness and culture topics ranging from Thanksgiving dinner to friendship breakups, with guests including friends, experts and celebrities.

On acting, Paltrow said the offer arrived just as her sons were leaving home. "I thought, I don't know if there will be a place for me anymore, but I'm really glad that there seems to be," she said. The hosts also referenced a new TV show with a starring role for her.

Asked for the goopiest thing about herself, a question she poses to her podcast guests, Paltrow answered that it is her "insatiable curiosity." She also revisited her viral tip about dicing arugula as a substitute for Parmesan in meatballs, saying she did not mean to break the internet. For Thanksgiving, she said she will cook her grandmother's stuffing and Martha Stewart's roast turkey recipe, with all four children home, and confirmed she serves canned cranberry sauce.

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