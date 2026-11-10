My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Guitarist Steve Knight to Release New Recording PRETTY TUNES FOR UGLY TIMES
Guitarist Steve Knight's new release follows his earlier recordings, with the album available through digital platforms.
By: Rachel Stone
Guitarist and composer Steve Knight is set to release a new recording, 'Pretty Tunes for Ugly Times,' on January 25th, 2027.
The recording features Steve Knight on guitar, Justin Peterson on bass, and Jeff Stitely on drums.
'In times of distress, we turn to the songs we know best, not because they give us answers, but because they remind us of who we were when we first fell in love with them.'
— Rob Sheffield, Love Is a Mix Tape
More information is available at steveknight.net.
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