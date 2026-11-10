Guitarist Steve Knight to Release New Recording PRETTY TUNES FOR UGLY TIMES

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Guitarist and composer Steve Knight is set to release a new recording, 'Pretty Tunes for Ugly Times,' on January 25th, 2027.

The recording features Steve Knight on guitar, Justin Peterson on bass, and Jeff Stitely on drums.

'In times of distress, we turn to the songs we know best, not because they give us answers, but because they remind us of who we were when we first fell in love with them.'

— Rob Sheffield, Love Is a Mix Tape

More information is available at steveknight.net.









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