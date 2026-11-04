Greenwich Entertainment to Distribute Will Ropp's SXSW Premiere BRIAN in North America

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Greenwich announced today the acquisition of North American distribution rights to BRIAN, the feature directorial debut of Will Ropp (The Fallout, The Way Back), from a Black List Featured Project script by Mike Scollins (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers). The film stars Ben Wang (The Hunger Games: Sun Rise on the Reaping), Randall Park (The Residence, Always Be My Maybe), Natalie Morales (Language Lessons, No Hard Feelings), Edi Patterson (Righteous Gemstones, Knives Out), Joshua Colley (The Rise of Red, Dead Boy Detectives), Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) and William H. Macy (Fargo, Shameless). BRIAN had its World Premiere at the SXSW Film Festival and Greenwich will release the film next year.

It sucks to be 17-year-old Brian (Ben Wang). While he is smart and capable, he suffers from an anxiety disorder that triggers explosive, highly public, and socially debilitating panic attacks. He lives in the shadow of his effortlessly cool older brother and constantly navigates the well-meaning but incredibly embarrassing support of his parents (Randall Park and Edi Patterson).

At school, Brian harbors an intense, unrequited crush on his kind and pretty English teacher (Natalie Morales). After a disastrous drama club audition spirals into a spectacular public meltdown, Brian sets out to find a new 'thing' to redefine himself. In what seems like the absolute worst psychological fit, he decides to run for class president—primarily because Miss Brooke is the faculty advisor for the student government.

Aided by his dedicated therapist (William H. Macy) and the magnetic, friendly new kid in school, Justin (Joshua Colley)—who steps in as his campaign manager—Brian launches a high-stakes, chaotic campaign. What follows is a messy, excruciatingly awkward, and deeply heartfelt journey toward self-acceptance.

'So excited that Brian has found its home with Greenwich, said director Will Ropp. 'They've built a reputation for championing bold independent films with unique voices, and I can't wait to join forces and bring this movie to audiences who are going to love it as much as we loved making it.'

BRIAN was produced by Thomas Mahoney for Handsome Watson; Casey Hanley for Act 4 Artists; and Will Ropp for Endless Ropportunities with executive producers Danielle Lauder for Act 4 Artists; Mike Scollins; Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, and Jason Carden for Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions; and Talia Bella and Randy Wayne for Rebellium Films. The acquisition was negotiated by Greenwich's Andy Bohn with Gersh Indie and CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers.

About Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment is a leading distributor of high-quality independent, international, and documentary films. Previous Greenwich releases include Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi's Academy Award-Winning Free Solo, Love, Brooklyn starring André Holland, Dreams starring Jessica Chastain, Fantasy Life starring Amanda Peet, and Queen at Sea starring Juliette Binoche. Upcoming films include The Friend's House Is Here, Nagi Notes, and A Girl Unkown. www.GreenwichEntertainment.com

About Act 4 Artists

Act 4 Artists is a film-first creative collective that develops, produces and shapes narrative feature films and shorts, from original concepts to projects already underway. The company nurtures unheard voices and stories while building long-lasting, synergetic relationships. Act 4 Artists extends the same approach when curating and executing experiential events with various brand partnerships.

About Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions is a production company founded by 'Late Night' showrunner Mike Shoemaker and renowned comedian, writer, and television host Seth Meyers in 2017.





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