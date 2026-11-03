Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Great Performances to Air Gustavo Dudamel's New York Philharmonic Debut on PBS
The special also includes Mahler's Fifth Symphony and a world premiere by Tania León, IMÁGENES MESTIZAS.
Great Performances is celebrating renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel's debut at the New York Philharmonic with Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic, premiering Friday, November 20 at 9/8c on PBS. In the special, recorded in September at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, Dudamel conducts Mahler's Fifth Symphony as well as a world premiere by Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León entitled 'Imágenes Mestizas.'
There's even more from Gustavo Dudamel this November on PBS. Carnival of the Animals, a vibrant, musical new half-hour animated special from the multiple Grammy-winning conductor and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, brings French composer Camille Saint-Saëns' iconic orchestral piece to life like never before. The imagination-inspiring new special premieres on PBS KIDS and PBS stations across the country on November 16 and will re-air following Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic on PBS the evening of November 20.
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