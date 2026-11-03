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Great Performances to Air Gustavo Dudamel's New York Philharmonic Debut on PBS

The special also includes Mahler's Fifth Symphony and a world premiere by Tania León, IMÁGENES MESTIZAS.

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Great Performances to Air Gustavo Dudamel's New York Philharmonic Debut on PBS

Great Performances is celebrating renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel's debut at the New York Philharmonic with Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic, premiering Friday, November 20 at 9/8c on PBS. In the special, recorded in September at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, Dudamel conducts Mahler's Fifth Symphony as well as a world premiere by Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León entitled 'Imágenes Mestizas.'

There's even more from Gustavo Dudamel this November on PBS. Carnival of the Animals, a vibrant, musical new half-hour animated special from the multiple Grammy-winning conductor and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, brings French composer Camille Saint-Saëns' iconic orchestral piece to life like never before. The imagination-inspiring new special premieres on PBS KIDS and PBS stations across the country on November 16 and will re-air following Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic on PBS the evening of November 20.

Great Performances to Air Gustavo Dudamel's New York Philharmonic Debut on PBS Image

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