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Gordon Ramsay talked about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, turning 60 and awaiting his first grandchild during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program. Kimmel introduced him as a chef who had received his star earlier that day, and the two discussed the ceremony, where Joel McHale and Lisa Vanderpump spoke on his behalf.

Ramsay said the moment was an emotional one. "I got very much. It's a big thing," he said of the ceremony. He also said he woke up that morning feeling like himself, noting, "It's very rare I get nervous about anything." Kimmel pointed out that the star sits outside Guy Fieri's restaurant, and Ramsay joked that he is shooting Kitchen Nightmares there the following week.

Ramsay said his first grandchild, expected from his daughter Holly and her partner Adam, was due within days. He listed his children's ages and paths: Jesse is three, Oscar seven, Tilly 24, the twins 26 and Meg 27. Tilly went to culinary school, Jack is a Royal Marine Commando and Meg is a police officer.

Ramsay also discussed season two of NEXT LEVEL BAKER, a baking competition that premieres on Fox and the following day on Hulu. He described a format in which bakers have about 30 seconds to grab ingredients from a descending platform before baking for 90 minutes to two hours. Ramsay said he worked as a baker in Paris and London under the Roux brothers, starting shifts at midnight, and called baking "a science" that every chef should learn.

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