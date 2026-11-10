Goldie Hawn on Family as the Answer to 'Real Joy'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Goldie Hawn made the case that family is the foundation of real joy during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The clip carries the line that 'a family like we have is the answer to REAL joy,' framing the conversation around her own household and what it means to her.

Hawn spoke with host Jennifer Hudson in front of the program's studio audience, with the discussion keeping its focus on family rather than branching into other subjects. The source material for the clip does not detail further topics from the interview, such as career projects or upcoming work, so the appearance is best understood through that central theme.

Hawn is the latest in a run of guests to sit down with Hudson on the daytime program. Recent BroadwayWorld coverage of the show includes Tisha Campbell's extended interview about raising her son and single life, and Janelle Monáe's conversation about new music and her butterfly era.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone