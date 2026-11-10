My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Goldie Hawn Recalls Meeting Elvis Presley, Names Her Most Fun Film
The conversation with Jennifer Hudson covers a first meeting with Elvis and a favorite film shoot.
Goldie Hawn discussed the true story behind her meeting with Elvis Presley and named the movie she found most fun to make during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment, framed around what 'really' happened when she met Presley, gave Hawn room to set the record straight on that encounter in conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.
The second half of the clip turns to Hawn's film work, as she picks out the production she enjoyed most. The materials accompanying the segment do not specify which film she chose or detail the specifics of her account of the Presley meeting, so the segment is limited to those two topics as presented in its title.
No biographical details or upcoming projects for Hawn are included in the sources for this appearance, and the clip stays focused on the personal stories she shares with Hudson rather than a broader career overview.
THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with local airtimes and studio ticket information listed on the show's website. Recent segments covered by BroadwayWorld include Tisha Campbell's extended interview and America Ferrera's recollection of the crew's reaction to her BARBIE monologue.
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