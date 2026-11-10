 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Goldie Hawn Recalls Meeting Elvis Presley, Names Her Most Fun Film

The conversation with Jennifer Hudson covers a first meeting with Elvis and a favorite film shoot.

By:


Goldie Hawn discussed the true story behind her meeting with Elvis Presley and named the movie she found most fun to make during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment, framed around what 'really' happened when she met Presley, gave Hawn room to set the record straight on that encounter in conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.

The second half of the clip turns to Hawn's film work, as she picks out the production she enjoyed most. The materials accompanying the segment do not specify which film she chose or detail the specifics of her account of the Presley meeting, so the segment is limited to those two topics as presented in its title.

No biographical details or upcoming projects for Hawn are included in the sources for this appearance, and the clip stays focused on the personal stories she shares with Hudson rather than a broader career overview.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with local airtimes and studio ticket information listed on the show's website. Recent segments covered by BroadwayWorld include Tisha Campbell's extended interview and America Ferrera's recollection of the crew's reaction to her BARBIE monologue.

Recent Articles
Goldie Hawn Guest Appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Discuss Oscar, Kurt Russell, Elvis Presley
Goldie Hawn Guest Appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Discuss Oscar, Kurt Russell, Elvis Presley
11/10/2026
Tisha Campbell Expands on Raising Son With Autism, Single Life
Tisha Campbell Expands on Raising Son With Autism, Single Life
11/1/2026
Tisha Campbell on Paying for Gabrielle Union's Therapy
Tisha Campbell on Paying for Gabrielle Union's Therapy
10/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts