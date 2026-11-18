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Glenn Close said the full makeup for her role as Drusilla Sickle in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING took about three and a half hours every day she worked in full costume. Speaking with TODAY, the actor said the character has five different looks across the film, though not all of them made the final cut.

Close described Drusilla as "vile" and "corrupt," saying the character has been doing her job for 25 years and holds the tributes in contempt. "They're little pigs to her," she said. She also confirmed with a laugh that she tried to unnerve the younger cast members on set. "Yes, of course! Keep them on their toes," Close said when asked about reports that she played the villain off camera.

The interview also covered Close's Honorary Oscar, presented at the 17th Annual Governors Awards. A clip from her acceptance speech aired, in which she said being in the room with people who have inspired her was "the greatest honor of all." Close told the hosts her first Oscar nomination came 43 years ago and that having her daughter and her daughter's husband present made the evening special. TODAY noted her eight Oscar nominations and roles in FATAL ATTRACTION, DANGEROUS LIAISONS and 101 DALMATIANS.

Asked about describing herself as an unfinished person, Close said she can finish a character more than she can finish herself. She added that creating characters is gratifying because "you can use all that raw material and create something that's more finished than you are." The film, from Lionsgate, opens in theaters on November 20, 2026.

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