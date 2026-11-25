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Glenn Close discussed Dina's return from the brink of death and the revelation that Carr is her daughter on the official ALL'S FAIR podcast, where she and executive producer Nina Jacobson unpacked episode 7 of Season 2, 'Frenemies.' Host Evan Ross Katz led the conversation, which covers spoilers from the episode, written by Julie Weiner and directed by Tinge Krishnan.

In the episode, Dina wakes just before Carr removes her from life support, but their reunion fails. She chooses Brody and gives Carr her 25 percent stake in the firm, setting up a possible two-to-two power split. Close said her reaction to the mother-daughter twist was immediate: "I think I laughed." She described the dinner scene in which the twist lands as "crazy" and "wonderful television," and said Dina has long shown an almost knee-jerk instinct to defend Carr when the other women turn on her.

Close also spoke about Dina's choices after her coma. "Life is short. Take advantage," she said of the character's thinking, adding that Dina now has a young man who seems to love her. She said she would like to see Dina explore what it is like for an older woman to have a relationship with a younger man, and called the show's call sheet of women a chance to learn from her castmates, naming Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Jacobson then joined to explain the executive producer role on the series. She said she and her team were brought on for Season 2 and worked with Ryan Murphy on the scripts, helped bring in new writers including Julie Weiner and Charles Rogers, worked on casting parts not already filled from Season 1, and were on set daily. Season 2 of ALL'S FAIR streams new episodes on Wednesdays on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with the finale still to come.

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