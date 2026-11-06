George Stephanopoulos Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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George Stephanopoulos accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a segment shared by Good Morning America. The moment marks a milestone recognition for the ABC News anchor, whose work is closely tied to the morning program.

The segment centers on the star presentation itself, showing Stephanopoulos receiving the honor on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. The materials provided for this clip do not include a transcript or additional detail about the remarks made during the ceremony, so specific quotes and speakers are not reported here.

The Walk of Fame ceremony and the accompanying GMA coverage focus on the recognition of Stephanopoulos's place in broadcast journalism. Viewers can follow additional Good Morning America coverage, along with full episodes of GMA, GMA3, and GMA First Look, through ABC News.

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