Gary Sinise Discusses Son Mac and New Memoir GRACEFUL WARRIOR

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Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise described his new memoir, GRACEFUL WARRIOR: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through, as a book written for his son Mac and his family during an appearance on TODAY. "I needed to do it for myself and for my son and for my family, just write this down and share it," he said.

Sinise explained that the memoir is not primarily about cancer. "It's really not a book about cancer, as it is as much a book about perseverance, determination and this amazing, graceful warrior that our son was through the whole thing," he said. He added that the fight was difficult, but that Mac was "so inspirational and courageous through it."

Six years ago, Sinise stepped away from Hollywood to focus on his family and care for Mac, who had been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Mac died in 2024, and his legacy continues through his music.

That music is at the center of other projects tied to the memoir. Sinise presented a GRACEFUL WARRIOR benefit concert at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee, featuring original orchestral works composed by Mac Sinise and his producing partner, Oliver Schnee, with Gary Sinise as narrator. Steppenwolf Theatre Company will also present GRACEFUL WARRIOR: An Evening with Gary Sinise on November 24, 2026, a conversation with Artistic Director Audrey Francis at the Chicago theater where Sinise is a co-founder.

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