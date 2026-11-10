My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Gary Sinise Discusses Son Mac and New Memoir GRACEFUL WARRIOR
The actor and humanitarian stepped away from Hollywood six years ago to care for his son.
Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise described his new memoir, GRACEFUL WARRIOR: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through, as a book written for his son Mac and his family during an appearance on TODAY. "I needed to do it for myself and for my son and for my family, just write this down and share it," he said.
Sinise explained that the memoir is not primarily about cancer. "It's really not a book about cancer, as it is as much a book about perseverance, determination and this amazing, graceful warrior that our son was through the whole thing," he said. He added that the fight was difficult, but that Mac was "so inspirational and courageous through it."
Six years ago, Sinise stepped away from Hollywood to focus on his family and care for Mac, who had been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Mac died in 2024, and his legacy continues through his music.
That music is at the center of other projects tied to the memoir. Sinise presented a GRACEFUL WARRIOR benefit concert at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee, featuring original orchestral works composed by Mac Sinise and his producing partner, Oliver Schnee, with Gary Sinise as narrator. Steppenwolf Theatre Company will also present GRACEFUL WARRIOR: An Evening with Gary Sinise on November 24, 2026, a conversation with Artistic Director Audrey Francis at the Chicago theater where Sinise is a co-founder.
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