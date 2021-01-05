GRAMMY AWARDS Postponed Until March

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed from January 31st to an unspecified later date in March.

The postponement is likely due to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in California, according to Rolling Stone.

Trevor Noah was scheduled to host this year's broadcast; it is unclear if the comedian is still on board.

This year's nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album include Amelie, American Utopia, Jagged Little Pill, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.

