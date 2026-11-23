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'Gimme Truth,' a feature documentary about conspiracy culture, is screening at DOC NYC. The film has sold out in person at Hot Docs, Fantastic Fest and New Next Film Festival, and audiences can still watch it digitally on DOC NYC through the end of the month.

'Gimme Truth' is co-directed by Canadian filmmaker and CSA nominee Simon Ennis ('The Hobby: Tails from the Tabletop, Lunarcy!,' 'You Might As Well Live,' 'Man vs. Machine,' Netflix's 'This Is Pop') and Canadian-born Austin native Brad Abrahams (the cult classic and Fantastic Fest Jury-winning Hulu Original 'Love and Saucers' and 'The Spectral Voyager' for Cursed Media). The film takes the audience to the heart of the conspiracies that consume us culturally.

At Fantastic Fest, 'Gimme Truth' brought audiences a view into the ever-expanding landscape of contemporary belief by exploring the human appeal and social consequences of how one could become so easily intertwined with conspiracy thinking after such disillusionment. Rather than ridicule or endorse their film's subjects, the filmmakers approach conspiracy culture with curiosity and empathy, following individuals whose search for hidden truths has become central to their identities. As their participants pursue enlightenment, certainty, and community beyond the boundaries of mainstream institutions, the film asks what happens when personal conviction begins to outweigh shared evidence, and when these beliefs become more than just theories.

Film Synopsis

False flags. Forbidden archeology. Chemtrails. Nefarious extraterrestrials. Fake pandemics. What's it like to live down these rabbit holes? 'Gimme Truth' follows truth-seekers and ex-believers into the gravitational pull of conspiracy culture, exploring what draws them in and if there's a way out. Beyond the stereotypes, the film finds a movement longing for meaning in chaotic times, and the damage done when the search for truth becomes identity.

Production

'Gimme Truth' is produced by Hawkeye Pictures Inc. and distributed by Game Theory Films, with additional support from Telefilm, Rogers Documentary Fund, Super Channel, and Arte.

The film is produced by Hawkeye Pictures co-founder Aeschylus Poulos (Cannes' 'Sleeping Giant,' TIFF's 'Brother,' TIFF People's Choice winner 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe') and John Galway (Executive Director of The Regent Theatre Foundation, founder of Corrib Entertainment, 'The Graceless Age: the ballad of John Murray'). Executive producers are Hawkeye Pictures co-founder Sonya Di Rienzo (Cannes' 'Sleeping Giant,' TIFF's 'Brother,' TIFF People's Choice winner 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe') and Nick Taylor, who also edited the film (Berlinale 2026 'The Ballad of Judas Priest,' 'The Bones,' and 'Sex With Sue').

About Hawkeye Pictures

Co-founded by Aeschylus Poulos and Sonya Di Rienzo, Hawkeye Pictures is an independent Canadian production company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It produces feature films, documentaries and series. Its inaugural project was the Cannes Semaine de la Critique selection Sleeping Giant. In 2022, both Sheila Pye's The Young Arsonists and Clement Virgo's Brother premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Brother was also one of TIFF Canada's Top Ten films, the winner of a record 12 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Motion Picture and the 2024 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding International Motion Picture and Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. The feature documentary Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe world premiered at TIFF and went on to win the People's Choice Documentary Award. In 2024, Sook-Yin Lee's Paying for It world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Platform Programme. Paying For It was also selected as one of TIFF's Canada's Top Ten films of 2024. The four-part international documentary series Who Owns the World won Best Factual Series at the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards. The Banquet by Gloria Ui Young Kim will premiere at AIFF in 2026 and Neverman by Rodrigo Barriuso premiere TIFF 2026.

More information on the film is available on the DOC NYC film page.

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