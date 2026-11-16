GAME Thriller Starring Marc Bessant and Jason Williamson Opens in U.S. Cinemas

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A psychedelic game of cat-and-mouse unfolds in John Minton's acclaimed new thriller GAME, starring Marc Bessant and legendary UK musician Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods.

Portishead's Geoff Barrow produces, co-writes, and provides new original music for the thriller, which arrives in U.S. cinemas on Friday, December 4th from Oscilloscope Laboratories.

In late summer 1993, a tense and claustrophobic battle of wills and wits unfolds after aging raver David (Marc Bessant) steals a stash of money and drugs, then crashes his car deep in the woods. Trapped in the wreckage, injured and helpless, he hangs suspended between life and death. When a mysterious poacher (legendary UK musician Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods, in a startling debut) discovers him, no rescue comes — only a watchful, unsettling presence that seems intent on letting nature finish the job. As the hours stretch and the elements close in, survival hinges on outlasting both the wilderness and the predator at its edge.

Credits

Directed, Co-Written, and Edited by John Minton

Co-Written, Produced, and Featuring Original Music by Geoff Barrow

Produced by Deborah Rawlings

Executive Produced by Andy Starke

Starring Marc Bessant and Jason Williamson

Film Details

Runtime: 83 Minutes

English Language

Color

Not Rated

An Oscilloscope Laboratories Release

Visit game.oscilloscope.net for theatrical locations and the trailer.







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