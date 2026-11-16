"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
GAME Thriller Starring Marc Bessant and Jason Williamson Opens in U.S. Cinemas
The film's new original music is by Portishead's Geoff Barrow, who co-wrote and produced it alongside Deborah Rawlings.
A psychedelic game of cat-and-mouse unfolds in John Minton's acclaimed new thriller GAME, starring Marc Bessant and legendary UK musician Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods.
Portishead's Geoff Barrow produces, co-writes, and provides new original music for the thriller, which arrives in U.S. cinemas on Friday, December 4th from Oscilloscope Laboratories.
In late summer 1993, a tense and claustrophobic battle of wills and wits unfolds after aging raver David (Marc Bessant) steals a stash of money and drugs, then crashes his car deep in the woods. Trapped in the wreckage, injured and helpless, he hangs suspended between life and death. When a mysterious poacher (legendary UK musician Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods, in a startling debut) discovers him, no rescue comes — only a watchful, unsettling presence that seems intent on letting nature finish the job. As the hours stretch and the elements close in, survival hinges on outlasting both the wilderness and the predator at its edge.
Credits
Directed, Co-Written, and Edited by John Minton
Co-Written, Produced, and Featuring Original Music by Geoff Barrow
Produced by Deborah Rawlings
Executive Produced by Andy Starke
Starring Marc Bessant and Jason Williamson
Film Details
Runtime: 83 Minutes
English Language
Color
Not Rated
An Oscilloscope Laboratories Release
Visit game.oscilloscope.net for theatrical locations and the trailer.
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