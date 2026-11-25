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Fred again.. today announces a limited edition cricket shirt in partnership with Monkey Shoulder Lifestyle, Merch & Music Collective and Nike.

The shirt was designed by Kunel Gaur and will be available exclusively on Nike India App from 1pm IST on Thursday 26th November, followed by select Nike Retail in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This release will initially only be available in India.

The shirt draws inspiration from Nike's archive of India's historic winning cricket kits, combining the geometric graphics of the 2011 kit with the iconic blue of the 2007 kit, while also including Fred's distinct visual language and Monkey Shoulder Lifestyle, Merch & Music Collective's logo in its details.

The release has been teased over the last week with notable Indian names such as India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, artist Hanumankind, executive chef Hussain Shahzad, dancer Ruhee Dosani, stylist Shaleena Nathani and voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle all seen wearing the limited edition shirt.

The shirt arrives ahead of Fred's upcoming sold-out India tour, which became the fastest selling tour by an international solo act in Indian history when tickets were released in June.

Taking place next month, Fred will bring his renowned live show to India with five shows at Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and NICE Grounds in Bengaluru.

Fred is Monkey Shoulder Lifestyle, Merch & Music Collective's first ever Creative Partner.

The Nike India App is available at https://www.nike.in/.

Fred again.. 2026 Live Dates

Sat 05/12/26 - Gurugram, IN - Leisure Valley Ground - Sold Out

Tue 08/12/26 - Mumbai, IN - Mahalaxmi Race Course - Sold Out

Wed 09/12/26 - Mumbai, IN - Mahalaxmi Race Course - Sold Out

Sat 12/12/26 - Bengaluru, IN - NICE Grounds - Sold Out

Sun 13/12/26 - Bengaluru, IN - NICE Grounds - Sold Out

About Monkey Shoulder Lifestyle, Merch & Music Collective

Monkey Shoulder Lifestyle, Merch & Music Collective is a contemporary lifestyle brand from William Grant & Sons India, shaped by the worlds of music, culture and considered design. Built for a generation that values taste, originality and cultural connection, the Collective brings together elevated lifestyle collectibles, exclusive merchandise, music-led cultural projects and groundbreaking experiences.

Photo Credit: Theo Batterham



Photo Credit: Theo Batterham

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