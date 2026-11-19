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Following a successful inaugural year, the Long Beach Film Festival (LBFF) is celebrating a significant milestone as four short films featured in its 2026 lineup have qualified for Oscar consideration. To recognize the achievement and build support for the future of independent filmmaking in Long Beach, the festival will host a special fundraising event on Tuesday, December 1, at Wine on 2nd in Naples.

'To have four films from our inaugural festival qualify for Oscar consideration is an incredible milestone and a testament to the caliber of storytelling we set out to celebrate,' said Hunter Stiebel, Director of Programming for the Long Beach Film Festival. 'Our mission has always been to create a platform where independent filmmakers can share their work, connect with audiences and gain meaningful recognition. We're excited to bring our community together on December 1 to celebrate these filmmakers and build on the momentum of our first year.'

The fundraising event will bring together filmmakers, film enthusiasts and community supporters for a special screening of Mary the Widow, one of the Festival's four Oscar-qualified short films, followed by a conversation with writer and director Ryan Noufer, moderated by Stiebel.

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated actor Woody Harrelson, Mary the Widow tells the heartfelt story of an aging widow who reluctantly attends a speed-dating event at her daughter's encouragement, discovering an unexpected connection along the way. The 14-minute film stars Julie Ariola and Stephen Tobolowsky and has garnered recognition throughout its festival run.

In addition to Mary the Widow, the LBFF's 2026 Oscar-qualified selections include Callback, Meeting Your Maker, and Dropping Off. The achievement marks an exciting milestone for the filmmaker-led festival, which debuted in August 2026 with a mission to champion independent voices and connect filmmakers with audiences through meaningful cinematic experiences.

Taking place on Giving Tuesday, the December 1 fundraiser offers the community an opportunity to celebrate the filmmakers whose work helped define LBFF's inaugural year while supporting the festival's continued growth. Guests will enjoy an evening of film, wine and sushi from Kihon on Naples, along with opportunities to connect with filmmakers and fellow supporters of independent cinema.

Event Details

The fundraiser takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wine on 2nd, located at 5640 E. 2nd Street in Long Beach. Seating is limited, and advance ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets are available at givebutter.com/LBFF-dec-2026-fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the Long Beach Film Festival as it prepares for its second year.

For more information about the Long Beach Film Festival, visit www.longbeachfilmfestival.org and follow @longbeachfilmfest on social media.

About the Long Beach Film Festival

The Long Beach Film Festival (LBFF) is a filmmaker-founded and filmmaker-led festival dedicated to celebrating exceptional storytelling and creating meaningful connections between artists and audiences. Guided by the belief that it is 'Big enough to move the world, small enough to feel connected,' the festival brings together independent feature films, short films, industry conversations and community events in the heart of Long Beach. Produced in partnership with the Arts Council for Long Beach and Visit Long Beach, LBFF is committed to championing independent cinema while strengthening Long Beach's reputation as a vibrant destination for creativity, culture and film. Dates for the 2027 Long Beach Film Festival will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.longbeachfilmfestival.org.

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