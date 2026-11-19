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Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown will usher in a new season of Baking Championship: Next Gen overflowing with surprises on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This season, 12 new pairs of young bakers from siblings and cousins to best friends will face an unexpected reveal or mystery guest each week that turns an ordinary bake into an extraordinary memory. The youthful collaborators will bring humor and sweetness to the action-packed competition where they will take on complex challenges including goat cheese desserts, donuts with custom filling, and treats that should taste sweet but must look like classic ball park concessions. With Duff's pastry expertise and Kardea's background as a soulful southern baker, the pair will also serve as mentors to the young bakers vying for a chance to win $25,000 and the title of Next Gen Baking Champions. Each episode of Baking Championship: Next Gen will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max.

In the supersized two-hour premiere, 12 teams compete in two skills tests that will decide who makes the competition. Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown will send 10 teams forward and eliminate two before the season officially begins. First, the teams tackle sandwich cookies with help from Kenneth Wolf, one of the first winners of Baking Championship: Next Gen. Then, they take on trifles with tips from former Kids Baking Championship finalist and culinary content creator Matthew Merril. As the season unfolds, surprises keep the teams on their toes, including a pen of spunky goats on set, a sudden sliming and a visit from four-time World Series champion and eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts and his daughter, Kynlee.

The Competitors

The Baking Championship: Next Gen competitors include: siblings Anka and Richard Qu (Rochester Hills, MI); siblings Aubrey and Ray Pierce (Henrietta, TX); friends Marian Lawson and Debby Olaosebikan (Atlanta, GA); friends Bella Blanco and Shelby Zigelman (Katy, TX); siblings Elle and John Lavelle (Knoxville, TN); cousins Lane Martin and Nori Lombard (Denver, CO); siblings Brissa and Eden Miley (San Antonio, TX and Trinidad and Tobago); friends Connor Kuch (Bentonville, AR) and Truitt Patton (Fayetteville, AR); siblings Alessandra and Fiona Berre (Chicago, IL); siblings Grace and Jude Garzona (Queen Creek, AZ); siblings Lydia and Michael Hall (El Cerrito, CA); and siblings Tabitha and Ramona Spencer (Brooklyn, NY).

Fans can meet the kid bakers at FoodNetwork.com. Plus, go behind the scenes of Baking Championship: Next Gen with Duff and Kardea and discover more baking tips and tricks. Follow all the action on social media using #BakingChampionshipNextGen.

Baking Championship: Next Gen is produced by Sonic Dog for Food Network.

About Food Network

Food Network is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to more than 58 million U.S. households with a social footprint of 77 million, while Food Network Magazine reaches 14.3 million readers. Food Network is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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