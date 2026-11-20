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Jude Law and Andrew Garfield are shown in character as Siegfried & Roy in a first look at WILD THINGS, the new Apple TV series about the Las Vegas entertainers and magicians, featured in a segment on TODAY.

The segment described the show as a wild ride about the duo's legendary Vegas act, with Oscar nominees Law and Garfield teaming up to play the pair. Footage in the segment includes the line, "We will give you the most spectacular event anyone has ever seen," followed by the billing "Siegfried & Roy, masters of the impossible."

Law plays Siegfried and Garfield plays Roy. The seven-episode limited series is created and written by John Hoffman, with Matt Shakman directing the pilot and Brian Grazer executive producing for Imagine Entertainment. Law and Garfield also executive produce. Apple TV has set the series for a global debut on April 16, 2027, as reported in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the casting and first-look announcement.

Garfield also previewed the project during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about playing Roy.

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