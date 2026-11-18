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The director and co-stars of Angel's new original film HERSHEY walked the carpet on Tuesday night, November 17, for the world premiere at the Historic Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Director Mark Waters posed for photos with cast members Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario.

The upcoming film follows the story of how one couple's vision started a chocolate empire – and through it, changed the world. Starring Finn Wittrock (The Big Short, Don't Move, American Horror Story) and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, True Detective, San Andreas), it explores the extraordinary history of chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey and his beloved wife Catherine, revealing how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today.

It is a must-see movie for chocolate-lovers and movie fans alike. Directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls), the movie is set to release the week of Thanksgiving, making it the perfect family film to enjoy around the holiday.

Attendees

Mark Waters (director)

Finn Wittrock (cast member)

Alexandra Daddario (cast member)

About the Film

Studio: Angel

Release Date: In Theaters on November 25, 2026

Directed by: Mark Waters

Screenplay by: Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes

Story by: Bubba Fulcher and Will Hardy

Produced by: Sharon Paul, Mark Tilghman, Mary Aloe and Joshua Harris

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, Heléne Yorke

Additional Information: A Dandelion Media production in partnership with the Hershey Entities (The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company) and in association with Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group and RCM3 with UTA Independent Film Group will be representing worldwide rights.

Further Information: www.HersheyLegacy.org

Photo Credit: Lisa Lake







Photo Credit: Lisa Lake

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