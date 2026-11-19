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Finn Wittrock said making candy turned out to be harder than he expected while preparing to play Milton Hershey in the new historical romance HERSHEY. Wittrock and co-star Alexandra Daddario, who plays Kitty Hershey, discussed the film in an appearance on TODAY.

Wittrock said he tried making caramels to get into the Hershey process. "It's much trickier to make candy than I ever realized," he said, adding that the caramel fell apart into goo and melted in the Pittsburgh sun. "I had much more respect for candy makers after that." The film follows the couple's love story at the turn of the 20th century as they build a chocolate empire, and Wittrock noted that the Hersheys also founded an orphanage, the Milton Hershey School, and the town of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Wittrock also described the production schedule, saying the film spans more than 40 years and was shot out of sequence. He aged from about 25 to 65 on screen, sometimes playing three ages in a single day. Daddario said she had not known about Milton and Kitty Hershey before the project and felt the story needed to be told. The two have played on-screen spouses before, and Daddario joked about the difference between that and playing chocolate makers.

Daddario also previewed the next season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, which returns in December. She said it takes place in Salem, was filmed in Vancouver, and leans more into humor than earlier seasons. Wittrock and Daddario recently attended the world premiere of HERSHEY at the Historic Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as covered by BroadwayWorld.

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