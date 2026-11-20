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Electronic duo Felsmann + Tiley have released the third and final instalment of their Reinterpretations series, Reinterpretations #3, out now via Embassy One. The latest instalment arrives in connection with their two live dates in London on 22 November, and Berlin on the 25th.

Listen to Reinterpretations #3: https://felsmanntiley.lnk.to/Reinterpretations3

Following another notable moment for the duo, with 'Gabriel', taken from their album 'Protomensch', recently featuring in the A24 trailer for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's forthcoming documentary You Can See Everything, Felsmann + Tiley continue to expand the album's conceptual world with a third collection of reinterpretations. Bringing together distinct perspectives on the original material, the latest chapter explores the boundaries between human emotion, identity and technology, with each interpretation opening up new dimensions within the world of 'Protomensch'.

Among the highlights is a striking reinterpretation of 'Seeker' by The Irrepressibles, which transforms the track into an intriguing meditation on artificial intelligence, identity and the relationship between human and machine. Reimagined from the perspective of an artificial consciousness, the piece creates a compelling tension between the emotional depth of the vocal performance and the idea of an AI voice attempting to understand humanity. Blurring the distinction between creator, creation and observer, it brings an unsettling intimacy to the original composition, extending the album's exploration of technological advancement and the complexities of human existence.

Alongside this, Felsmann + Tiley share Meredi's reinterpretation of 'Memory', which opens with distant, husky vocals before gradually drawing listeners into an immersive and atmospheric soundscape. As the arrangement unfolds, layers of texture and emotion build, taking the original composition into unexpected territory while retaining its contemplative essence. Completing the collection is a studio session of 'Open Fields', offering a more intimate glimpse into the creative process. Its analogue warmth and organic character provide a striking counterpoint to the futuristic sensibilities running throughout 'Protomensch', bringing a quietly reflective dimension to the collection. Together, these three pieces offer fresh perspectives on the musical and conceptual landscape of 'Protomensch'. Rather than simply revisiting its compositions, each reinterpretation finds new emotional and sonic possibilities within the original material, further enriching the album's evolving universe.

With Reinterpretations #3, Felsmann + Tiley continue to open up the world of 'Protomensch', inviting a new collection of artists to reinterpret its cinematic foundations and uncover previously unexplored dimensions of its sound. Exploring the tensions between humanity and technology, intimacy and abstraction, the project further illuminates a body of work defined by contradiction, atmosphere and creative ambition.

Through 'Protomensch', Felsmann + Tiley have earned support from CLASH, Under the Radar, The Big Takeover, and Numéro Netherlands. The series also features Jamie Irrepressible, whose work with The Irrepressibles has carved out a distinctive career through theatrical performances, acclaimed albums Mirror Mirror and Nude, international touring, and the global success of 'In This Shirt'. Their work has also attracted the attention of influential tastemakers, including the late Andrew Weatherall, who featured the duo on his NTS show, and renowned music supervisor Michel Gaubert, who incorporated their music into a set for Acne Studios.

Earlier instalments of the series are covered in BroadwayWorld's report on Reinterpretations #1.

Tour Dates

22.11. London - Purcell Rooms, Southbank Centre

25.11. Berlin - Kantine am Berghain

Protomensch Reinterpretations #3 Tracklist

1. Memory (Meredi Reinterpretation)

2. Seeker (Jamie Irrepressible Reinterpretation)

3. Open Fields (Studio Session Version)

Protomensch Tracklist

1. Open Fields (ft. The Kite String Tangle)

2. Memory

3. Opioid (ft. Pet Deaths)

4. Reset

5. Always You (ft. Woodes)

6. Seeker

7. Warnung

8. Gabriel

9. Kind

10. God Is Lonelier (ft. Laius)

11. Warum

12. Neuzeit

More at felsmanntiley.com and SoundCloud.

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