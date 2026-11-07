Fallon Thanks Belt Loops, Toblerone and Automatic Toilets

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Jimmy Fallon wrote a new round of Thank You Notes on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, addressing belt loops, Toblerone, automatic toilets and the subject of Bob Dylan meeting the Pope. The segment is one of the show's recurring comedy bits, in which the host pens humorous notes of gratitude to everyday items and news items.

The notes in this installment run from small everyday objects to a headline-style topic. Belt loops and Toblerone are among the items Fallon singles out, while automatic toilets and Dylan's meeting with the Pope round out the list highlighted in the clip's title.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Thank You Notes are among the features the program regularly includes alongside comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews and games.

Recent episodes of the show have also featured guests including Veronika Slowikowska discussing her father, a former monk who knows Pope Leo XIV, along with appearances by LL Cool J, Mel Robbins and magician Shin Lim.

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