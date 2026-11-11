FOX Sets Winter 2027 Premieres for BAYWATCH, THE INTERROGATOR and MEMORY OF A KILLER

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FOX today announced its Winter 2027 premiere dates, powered by the arrival of the all-new Baywatch, the series premiere of new espionage drama THE INTERROGATOR, and the return of fan-favorite television dramas, comedies and unscripted competition series. The winter lineup features all-new seasons of unscripted competition series THE MASKED SINGER, EXTRACTED and NEXT LEVEL CHEF, and dramas MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN and MEMORY OF A KILLER. New episodes of hit series BEST MEDICINE and DOC and Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition series HELL'S KITCHEN will continue to air this winter.

Beginning Tuesday, January 5, all-new episodes of breakout series BEST MEDICINE, starring Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer and Annie Potts continue to air in its regular time period (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by all-new episodes of hit medical drama DOC, starring Molly Parker and Blair Underwood (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The season three premiere of extreme survival competition series EXTRACTED airs Thursday, January 7 with a special two-hour episode (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Beginning Thursday, January 14, EXTRACTED will air an all-new episode in its regular time period (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) following an all-new episode of HELL'S KITCHEN (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Beginning Monday, February 1, MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN returns with its third season premiere (8:00 PM-9:00 PM ET/PT), featuring new series regular Peter Gallagher ('The O.C.'), followed by the season two premiere of MEMORY OF A KILLER starring Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Starring Stephen Fry, Jenna Elfman and Michael Beach, the psychological crime procedural THE INTERROGATOR premieres in its regular time period Tuesday, February 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by an all-new episode of DOC (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Beginning Thursday, February 18, the season 6 premiere of high-stakes culinary competition series NEXT LEVEL CHEF with host and mentor Gordon Ramsay airs in its regular time period (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) ahead of an all-new episode of EXTRACTED (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

FOX Winter 2027 Premiere Dates Recap

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 5

8:00-9:00 PM — BEST MEDICINE (Winter Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM — DOC (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 6

9:00-10:00 PM — BAYWATCH (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 7

8:00-10:00 PM — EXTRACTED (Season Three Premiere, Special Two-Hour Episode)

Thursday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 PM — HELL'S KITCHEN (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM — EXTRACTED (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, Feb. 1

8:00-9:00 PM — MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM — MEMORY OF A KILLER (Season Two Premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 9

8:00-9:00 PM — THE INTERROGATOR (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM — DOC (All-New Episode)

Thursday, Feb. 18

8:00-9:00 PM — NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM — EXTRACTED (All-New Episode)

About FOX's New Series

BAYWATCH

FOX's all-new BAYWATCH finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch, leading a new generation of lifeguards to the Southern California coast, where high-stakes rescues collide with attraction, friendship, family and responsibility. Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. The series also stars as members of this new Baywatch team, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. In recurring roles, Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut as Grace and David Chokachi will reprise his original series character of Cody Madison. FOX's BAYWATCH will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with a new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to save lives along Los Angeles' beaches. BAYWATCH is co-produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and Fremantle with Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are executive producers. McG directed the series premiere.

THE INTERROGATOR

THE INTERROGATOR, an all-new psychological crime procedural starring, written and executive-produced by actor-comedian Stephen Fry (Wilde, Blackadder), centers on former MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his handpicked team of brilliant outsiders. When conventional methods have failed, Henry's quirky charm, superior intellect and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world's most dangerous criminals. Lisa Ann Woodrow (Jenna Elfman) oversees Henry's cases. Once a rising star within the CIA, her career was derailed after a mission went wrong, leading her to the D.I.A., where she now serves as handler for Henry's team. Though she challenges him and the two often clash, Conrad is always seven steps ahead while Woodrow is rarely more than five steps ahead. The team also includes Astrid (Jessica Sula), a sharp and idealistic criminal psychologist; Louis (Michael Beach), a dry-witted AV and IT expert with a hidden past; Voss (Luke Kleintank), a former Special Forces soldier and Army whistleblower; and Florence (Maria Zhang), a brilliant computer specialist, game theory guru and cognitive gymnast. THE INTERROGATOR is co-produced by Lionsgate Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. The Pilot story was written by Fry with the teleplay by Fry and Matt Pyken. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serve as executive producers and showrunners. Fry executive-produces alongside William Harper and Paul McGuigan, who also directs. Likely Story's Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz, Matt Pyken, Neil Burger and Anonymous Content also serve as executive producers.

Additional schedule details are to be announced. For more information on FOX programming, visit www.foxflash.com.

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