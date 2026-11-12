FOCKER IN-LAW Premiere Held at Beacon Theater Ahead of November 25 Release

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Universal Pictures presented the world premiere of FOCKER IN-LAW on Wednesday, November 11, at the Beacon Theater in New York. The film opens November 25. More information is available at the official website.

This Thanksgiving, the Circle of Trust expands as comedy icon and Emmy winner Ben Stiller and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro are joined by Oscar nominee Ariana Grande in a hilarious new chapter in the blockbuster Meet the Parents franchise.

Still operating as a helicopter parent to his two adult kids, Greg Focker's (Stiller) anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry (Superman's Skyler Gisondo) brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia (Grande), to celebrate the 80th birthday of Greg's still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro).

Greg's concerns skyrocket when Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Jack, and Henry reveals that he plans to propose. Certain that Olivia is hiding something, Greg attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend that sees the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalate from an airplane to the kitchen to the bike path.

The all-star returning cast includes Actor Award nominee Teri Polo as Pam Focker, Oscar nominee Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley and Emmy and Tony winner Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes. New cast members include Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Greg's daughter, Samantha, and Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) as her boyfriend, Eduardo.

Directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous Meet the Parents films, Focker In-Law is produced by Oscar nominee Jane Rosenthal, De Niro, Stiller, Oscar winner John Lesher, Emmy winner Jay Roach and Hamburg. The screenplay is by Hamburg from a story by Hamburg and Tony winner and Emmy nominee Ilana Glazer & Austen Earl, based on characters created by Greg Glienna & Mary Ruth Clarke.

The executive producers are Nancy Tenenbaum, Amy Herman, Lauren Hennessey, Michelle Graham and Berry Welsh. Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures present a Tribeca/Red Hour/Delirious Media/Particular Pictures production of a John Hamburg film.

Film Details

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco

Screenplay by: John Hamburg

Story by: John Hamburg and Ilana Glazer & Austen Earl

Based on characters created by Greg Glienna & Mary Ruth Clarke

Directed by: John Hamburg

Producers: Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Jay Roach, John Hamburg

Executive Producers: Nancy Tenenbaum, Amy Herman, Lauren Hennessey, Michelle Graham, Berry Welsh

Earlier coverage: FOCKER IN-LAW Featurette Released Ahead of Thanksgiving Opening, Ariana Grande Featured.





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