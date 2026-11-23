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Award-winning film studio NEON announced that FJORD, written and directed by two-time Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, R.M.N.) will arrive on digital platforms to rent or own beginning November 24, 2026.

Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and release in theaters, Fjord has emerged as one of the year's most highly debated films, earning widespread critical praise, with The Wall Street Journal calling it 'breathtaking, urgent and profound' and The Ringer hailing it as a 'masterful film from one of the greats.' Starring Academy Award nominees Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the film follows the Gheorghius, a Norwegian woman (Reinsve) and her devout Romanian husband (Stan) who relocate with their five children to a remote town in Norway. There they meet their neighbors, the Halbergs, and their children bond despite their different cultural and religious backgrounds. What unfolds is a captivating, provocative, and emotionally charged drama that dives head first into an exploration of cultural and societal differences, persecution, and morality. Stan and Reinsve anchor this ethically ambiguous story with their restrained and sophisticated performances. True to Mungiu's singular style, Fjord offers no easy answers and challenges its audience to question their assumptions about morality, faith, and freedom long after the credits have rolled.

About the Film

From two-time Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu, a Norwegian woman and her devout Romanian husband relocate with their five children to a remote, close-knit, coastal town. Their teenage children form a fast bond with a neighboring family as unease begins to simmer around their rigid beliefs. When allegations of abuse emerge, they are forced to confront a system of judgment that blurs the line between concern and prejudice.

Rated R | 146 minutes

Credits

Written and Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Cristian Mungiu, Pascal Caucheteux, Vincent Maraval, Dyveke Bjørkly Graver, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Grégoire Sorlat, Sean Wheelan, Kristina Börjeson, Mimmi Spång, Adela Vrânceanu Celibidache, Katrin Pors, Mikkel Jersin, Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka, Marco Perego, Tudor Reu

Starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Lisa Carlehed, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Henrikke Lund-Olsen, Vanessa Ceban

Social Media: Instagram: @fjord_film

Official Trailer:

More information is available at neonrated.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





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