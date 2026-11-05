FILMS FROM THE FJORDS Series at Scandinavia House to Feature Hans Petter Moland and Asta Kamma August Talks

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A special series featuring recent cinema within West Norway's majestic landscape takes place this November with film talks with Hans Petter Moland, Asta Kamma August, and others, including two Oscar contenders.

This November 10-14, 2026, Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America is thrilled to present Films From the Fjords, a four-day series of West Norway-set contemporary cinema, taking place alongside director talks and Q&As. The lineup features acclaimed recent narrative films and documentaries from the region's majestic fjord-dotted landscape, including two contenders for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.

Screenings with film talks include Growth of the Soil, Norway's Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film, with director Hans Petter Moland and lead actor Asta Kamma August on Wednesday, November 11 at 7 PM. Based on the 1917 novel Norwegian author Knut Hamsun (which earned him the Nobel Prize for Literature), the film follows the unlikely partnership of Isak (Herbert Nordrum), a man seeking a place to carve life from the earth, and Inger (Asta Kamma August). As they endure the elements, their lives are reshaped by hardship and desire, in a film hailed as 'stately but engrossing, enlivened by the detailed, slow-burning interior transformations' (Guy Lodge, Variety).

A special screening of the documentary Seasiders takes place on Saturday, November 14 at 5:30 PM with directors Elisabeth Kleppe, Henrik Hylland Uhlving and Elin Sander. Blending a century of archive footage with the voices of storytellers, Seasiders (Havfolket, Norway, 2026) follows the Norwegian coast and its people through different eras, memories and experiences, in a humorous and unsentimental love letter that garnered Launch of the Year at the 2026 Norwegian International Film Festival.

The series also features Fjord (Romania/France/Norway/Sweden/Denmark, 2026), director Cristian Mungiu's 2026 Palme d'Or winner and Romania's Best International Feature Film contender, starring Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan as a Romanian-Norwegian couple encountering cultural alienation in coastal Norway in a 'thorny, riveting' drama (Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com) on Tuesday, November 10 at 7 PM.

Beloved (Kjærast, Norway, 2026), a beautifully rendered drama penned by 2023 Nobel Prize-winning author Jon Fosse and directed by internationally acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker Erik Poppe (Utøya: July 22; Quisling), screens on Thursday, November 12 at 7 PM. A 'love story full of the unspoken, tenderness, and mystery' (Annika Pham, Variety), Beloved stars Leo Magnus de la Nuez and Kristi-Helene Giæver Engeberg whose idyllic life is tested by a yearning for the sea.

All films in the series will feature receptions prior to the screening.

EVENT DETAILS

Scandinavia House, 58 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016

Tuesday, November 10 at 7 PM: Fjord

Wednesday, November 11 at 7 PM: Growth of the Soil, with director Hans Petter Moland and lead actor Asta Kamma August

Thursday, November 12 at 7 PM: Beloved

Saturday, November 14 at 5:30 PM: Seasiders, with directors Elisabeth Kleppe, Henrik Hylland Uhlving and Elin Sander

Series information: https://www.scandinaviahouse.org/series/films-from-the-fjords/

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