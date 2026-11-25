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Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach appeared on Good Morning America to discuss winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the DANCING WITH THE STARS finale. The Good Morning America hosts introduced Frech as the first Paralympian and the youngest man to win the competition, and said the pair flew overnight to join the broadcast.

Frech explained that he began the freestyle without his prosthetic leg as a creative choice. "We started our freestyle without the prosthetic. That was a creative choice," he said. He said things then went off script when he was unable to suction the leg on, and that it came off during the routine. Karagach said she told him to put the leg on mid-dance, and Frech said he "kind of blacked out" before the pair finished the dance.

The segment also included a video message from a fan named Dawson, who said he had an amputation surgery five months ago and was inspired by Frech's dancing and Olympic career.

Frech and Karagach had been set to perform a freestyle to Numb by Linkin Park in the finale, as previously reported. In the semifinal, the pair received a perfect score for a jive dedicated to the differently abled community.

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