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Eugene Cordero and Tony Shalhoub Comedy BOLIO to Make NYC Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival

Gabriel Hogan, Tawny Newsome, and Brooke Adams also star in the comedy, with Broken Lizard serving as executive producer alongside Shalhoub.

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Eugene Cordero and Tony Shalhoub Comedy BOLIO to Make NYC Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival

Jim Braude of WGBH's Boston Public Radio called BOLIO a 'Brilliant film'.

Directed by Jim Issa, the film stars Eugene Cordero (Loki, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as a lonely high school shop teacher who hires a charismatic life coach, played by Gabriel Hogan (Heartland, Tacoma FD), only to discover that the man selling him a better life is just as lost.

Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also appears in the film and serves as an executive producer, alongside Broken Lizard.

The ensemble also includes Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) and Brooke Adams (Days of Heaven, Invasion of the Body Snatchers). It's a heartfelt comedy about starting over and realizing that the person giving you advice may be improvising as much as you are.

Event Details

The New York premiere is Tuesday, November 10 at 1pm at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, as part of Big Apple Film Festival. Jim Issa and producers Mark Donadio and Miriam Marcus will take part in a post-screening Q&A.

More information is available at boliomovie.com.

https://vimeo.com/1139484370

Eugene Cordero and Tony Shalhoub Comedy BOLIO to Make NYC Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival Image

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