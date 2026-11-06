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Ethan Hawke on Maya Hawke's Wedding and Training Day with Denzel

The actor also spoke about shooting his television series The Lowdown.

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Ethan Hawke talked about attending his daughter Maya Hawke's wedding and starring opposite Denzel Washington in Training Day during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Hawke also discussed filming his television show The Lowdown as part of the conversation with host Jimmy Fallon.

The segment covered three separate topics from Hawke's personal and professional life. He spoke about the family occasion of his daughter's wedding, recalled working with Washington on the film Training Day, and gave details on the production of The Lowdown. Sources for this segment do not include further biographical details or additional upcoming projects, so the discussion centered on those subjects.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.

The Hawke interview is the latest in a run of guest appearances on the program, which has recently included Nicholas Galitzine discussing a non-musical Spring Awakening role, along with sit-downs with Parker Posey and Jamie Campbell Bower.

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