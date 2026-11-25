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Erykah Badu performed "Breezy," a track from her new project Before the World Blows, as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon on NBC. The performance aired to cheers and applause from the studio audience.

The song opens with a character sketch, with lyrics describing a woman named Breezy who "eats with chopsticks" and "likes to party by herself." Midway through, the arrangement shifted into the intro of "Bennie and the Jets," and Badu called out New York to the crowd. She also gave a shout-out to Elton John during the number before closing with a long, wordless vocal section.

At the end of the segment, the program announced that Before the World Blows is out now.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.

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