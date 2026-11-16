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The record-breaking, entrancing story continues with episode six of new mystery thriller YAGA, premiering Friday, November 20, exclusively in the U.S. on AMC+. The spellbinding drama is the #1 exclusive series launch in the history of AMC+, delivering record viewership and subscriber acquisition. New episodes of the eight-episode, half-hour contemporary drama which reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga will debut on Fridays, with an epic two-episode finale on Friday, November 27.

Episode 6 – 'Mother Witch' – Premieres Friday, November 20 on AMC+

Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) and Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny) investigate Geena (Megan Follows, Reign) and Lily Sandeson (Georgia Acken, Under the Bridge, Switch) as they attempt to connect them to Henry's disappearance.

About YAGA

Based on the hit play by showrunner and writer Kat Sandler, YAGA follows Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss, Matrix Films, Memento), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.

Additional cast includes Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, KATHARINE ISABELLE, and Hiro Kanagawa, along with Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken, Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal.

YAGA, a Crave Original series, is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Bell Media. David Frazee and Rachel Talalay serve as co-directors; Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss are executive producers; and Charles Cooper is producer.

The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and was exclusively acquired by AMC Global Media for AMC+ in the United States.





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