Emma Roberts Discusses 13 Years on AMERICAN HORROR STORY and Her Trading Card Collection

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Emma Roberts reflected on 13 years with AMERICAN HORROR STORY during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she also discussed a hobby that has little to do with television: collecting trading cards. The first clip focuses on her return as Madison for the franchise's 13th season, while the second turns to her card collection.

In the first video, Roberts talks with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about being part of the Ryan Murphy anthology series for 13 years. The segment centers on her return as Madison Montgomery, a character she has played across multiple installments of the series.

The second clip shifts away from the show. Roberts describes her card collecting hobby, a subject she also touched on during a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she and Kimmel opened a box of 1986 Fleer baseball cards together on air, as previously reported. That appearance also covered her recent marriage, her aunt Julia Roberts, and her work with American Horror Story co-star Gabourey Sidibe.

Roberts' return as Madison has been a recurring topic during the season's press run. She discussed the role with co-star Joey Pollari on the second episode of the AHS: 13 Official Podcast, including their work alongside Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, as covered by BroadwayWorld. She later joined costume designers Lou Eyrich and Catherine Crabtree on the podcast's third episode to talk about the season's wardrobe.

The Live appearance also follows another cast visit to the program. Paul Anthony Kelly appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss his new AMERICAN HORROR STORY role, as reported earlier this week. AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 airs Thursdays on FX and streams on Hulu.

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