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Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss Season 4 of REASONABLE DOUBT, in which she plays Jax Stewart, and to recall her first acting job on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. The conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos was split across two segments, one on her current role and one on how her career began.

In the first clip, Corinealdi recapped where Jax stands this season. She said the season began with Jax being shot, after which the character dealt with an injury-related addiction and a "contentious" intervention. Corinealdi said Jax is now on the other side of that, trying to get back to herself. She also described how viewers are responding. One camp sees Jax as a boss who gets things done, while another thinks she has become mean, though Corinealdi said the character has been the same person since season one.

Corinealdi also spoke about the production schedule. She said the season wrapped on July 30, and her daughter started first grade on August 3, which left no break for a vacation. The hosts noted that the show has already been picked up for a fifth season. "It is a blessing," Corinealdi said, adding that she does not take the work for granted in the current climate of the industry.

The second clip turned to her start in soap operas. Corinealdi said she began on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, which was her mother's favorite and only soap. Her mother believed that landing a role on the show meant an actor would make it, and Corinealdi said she believed her. She also said she grew up as an Army kid because her father served in the Army, with stops in Germany, Ohio, Kansas and New Jersey. She said her time in New Jersey was in South Jersey, in Burlington.

Corinealdi's work on the series has been the subject of recent BroadwayWorld coverage. A clip from REASONABLE DOUBT shows Joseph Sikora's Bill pressing Jax to make him partner at her firm, and Season 4 of the Hulu legal drama is also covered in the second trailer, which shows the firm in crisis after a violent attack.

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