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Elton John and King Charles Talk; EMILY IN PARIS Greece Look

Lara Spencer also noted that Avengers: Endgame Encore arrives on Disney+ on Friday.

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A first look at EMILY IN PARIS in Greece, a special conversation between Elton John and King Charles, and the Disney+ arrival of Avengers: Endgame Encore were among the items in a Good Morning America Pop News segment. Lara Spencer shared the entertainment stories of the day.

The segment opened with the first look at the Netflix series' Greece setting. It then moved to a sit-down conversation between Elton John and King Charles, before turning to the Marvel title, which is set to reach Disney+ on Friday.

The Avengers: Endgame Encore item follows earlier coverage of the film's return to theaters. As BroadwayWorld reported, the encore presentation of the 2019 film features upgraded color and contrast, along with new footage that sets up Avengers: Doomsday, the next installment in the franchise.

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