Elle Fanning on Taking Over Effie Trinket in SUNRISE ON THE REAPING

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Elle Fanning said she felt nervous about stepping into the role of Effie Trinket in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, the new prequel in the franchise. Speaking with TODAY, Fanning described the challenge of playing the character as a younger woman. "I was nervous. It was a little daunting to make her my own and step into those big shoes," she said.

Fanning also discussed her fashion choices during the film's press tour and shared her plans for Thanksgiving during the same appearance.

Lionsgate's THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING opens in theaters on November 20, 2026. Lionsgate has also scheduled early-morning Sunrise Screenings on Saturday, November 21, at more than 130 locations nationwide with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, as covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story.

A companion album, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM), was released through MCA and features 29 artists, including Ella Langley, Noah Cyrus, Whitney Peak and Lizzy McAlpine. Dave Cobb executive produced the album.

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