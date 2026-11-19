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Ella Langley was the biggest winner at the Country Music Awards, taking home six awards, including Entertainer of the Year. The ceremony, hosted by Lainey Wilson, also featured Taylor Swift in her first performance at the event in 13 years, according to coverage from TODAY.

Accepting the top honor, Langley said: "This isn't real life. This is fake up here." She added: "I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life." During her remarks, a presenter brought her a bedazzled broom, saying she had promised one because she knew Langley was going to sweep.

Wilson opened the show with a tribute to Dolly Parton, performing the duet "I Will Always Love You" with Vince Gill. She then walked into the audience to acknowledge Nashville figures in the room, including Randy Travis, Faith Hill and Tim McGRaw. Wilson said she wrote a letter to McGraw at age 18 while trying to start her career, and that she was now hosting an awards show where he was being honored.

Swift performed songs from her new album, joined by friends, marking her return to the CMA stage. TODAY's hosts also highlighted a performance by Steven Wilson Jr. with Chris Stapleton. They noted that Wilson sang the song at his father's funeral after his father died at 59, and that he had worked as a scientist 12 years ago.

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