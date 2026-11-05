Ella Langley Set to Perform Live at 2026 CMA Awards

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Country singer Ella Langley is set to perform live at the 2026 CMA Awards, according to a Pop News segment on GMA3. Sophie Flay delivered the update as part of her rundown of the day's entertainment stories on Good Morning America's afternoon program.

The segment focused on the announcement that Langley will take the stage during the awards show. The source material for the clip does not detail which song she plans to perform or the full lineup of other performers, so those specifics have not been confirmed here.

Langley was recently part of a major country music gathering in Nashville. She joined Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry for a concert honoring Dolly Parton, where performers delivered renditions of Parton's songs. BroadwayWorld covered that evening in its report on the Opry tribute honoring Dolly Parton, which noted that dozens of country stars took part in the celebration of Parton's life and career.

The CMA Awards performance adds to a run of high-profile appearances for Langley in Nashville's country music community this fall. Flay's Pop News report presented the performance news alongside other entertainment items of the day.

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