"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Ella Langley Nominated in All Four Major Grammy Categories
Ella Langley is the first country artist since 1968 to earn nominations in all four major categories in one year.
By: Rachel Stone
Ella Langley made history with this year's Grammy nominations, becoming the first country artist since 1968 to be nominated in all four major categories in the same year. Good Morning America covered the nomination reactions.
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