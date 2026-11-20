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Elizabeth Debicki and Carla Gugino spoke with TODAY about co-starring in THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, the new Netflix dark crime comedy-drama that follows Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The two actors discussed working with Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher, and said some scenes required "upwards of 100" takes.

The story is set in 1977 Los Angeles, eight years after the events of the original film. Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth, the Academy Award-winning role he originated, and the project is directed by Fincher from a screenplay by Tarantino. Debicki and Gugino appear in the cast alongside Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.

According to earlier BroadwayWorld coverage, the film is positioned as a standalone sequel and spin-off in which Booth has moved beyond his days as a stuntman and become a studio fixer. It is scheduled for a two-week IMAX engagement beginning Nov. 25 before arriving on Netflix on Dec. 23, as noted in BroadwayWorld's feature on the release.

Debicki also took part in a Q&A with Fincher and Weller following a Netflix screening of the film in Los Angeles, which BroadwayWorld covered in photos from the event. Gugino is also set to appear as Beatrice in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge at La MaMa, with performances beginning Nov. 27.

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