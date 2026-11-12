Elizabeth Banks Stars in Apple TV Comedy SHE'S FINE, Premiering January 2027

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has revealed a first look at 'She's Fine,' a new comedy series starring and executive produced by four-time Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks, and created and showrun by Emmy Award nominee Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. The ten-episode season premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, January 27, 2027 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Wednesday until March 24, 2027.

Fresh off a messy divorce, Heidi (Banks) sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. But when she stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend's perpetually single son.

In addition to Banks, the ensemble cast is led by Emmy Award-nominee Rob Delaney, Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Ted Danson, Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal, Jared Goldstein, Spencer Moss, Titus Collier and Thaddaeus Collier.

Produced for Apple TV by 20th Television, the new series is created, showrun, and executive produced by Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. Banks executive produces alongside Max Handelman and Krissy Wall through her Brownstone Productions banner. Jason Winer and Jon Radler executive produce for Small Dog Picture Company. Quinn Haberman executive produces alongside Heldens for Selfish Mermaid, and Jonathan Krisel directs the pilot and serves as executive producer.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 925 wins and 3,906 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone