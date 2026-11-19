NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Eddie Redmayne returns as the elusive assassin in a first-look teaser for series 2 of Sky Original The Day of the Jackal, coming in March 2027. Taken from the opening of the new series, the teaser offers a glimpse of the globe-trotting scale and high-stakes action to come.

Redmayne (upcoming Panic Carefully, The Good Nurse, The Trial of the Chicago Seven, The Theory of Everything), who also serves as an executive producer, earned Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and SAG Award nominations for his performance in the first series.

The first season became Sky's biggest-ever new series launch, drawing a UK audience of 4.6 million in its first 28 days, with the debut episode going on to reach 7 million UK viewers.

Cast

Returning cast members include Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist, Burning Body), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The King's Man), Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Split), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead, I Used to Be Famous), Adam James (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Vigil), Christy Meyer (The Amateur, Episodes) and Corey Johnson (The Bourne Ultimatum).

Joining the cast for series 2 are Pablo Schreiber (Halo, Den of Thieves, Orange Is the New Black), Weruche Opia (Genius MLK/X, The Jetty, High Desert), Matt Bomer (White Collar, Fellow Travellers) and Pia Tjelta (Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole, No Comment, Don't Call Me Mama).

Production

The Day of the Jackal is produced by multi-award-winning Carnival Films, which is part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Day of the Jackal series 2 comes to Sky and NOW in the UK from March 2027.

Based on Frederick Forsyth's seminal thriller and the acclaimed 1973 Universal Pictures film adaptation, The Day of the Jackal is produced by Carnival Films (All Her Fault, Downton Abbey, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The lead writer for Series 2 is David Harrower (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth) and the lead director is Brian Kirk (Furious, Luther, Boardwalk Empire), who received an IFTA nomination for his work on the first series. Filming took place in Hungary, Croatia, Spain, Belgium, Austria and the UK. Executive producers are Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), Eddie Redmayne, David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle (Sky), Sue Naegle and Ronan Bennett. Lis Steele serves as Series Producer.

The Day of the Jackal unites the creative power of Universal Studio Group with the global reach of Sky and Peacock. The opening episode went on to reach 7 million UK viewers, and in the US, the series debuted in Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Original Dramas. In addition to Eddie Redmayne's nominations for his performance as the Jackal, the series earned best drama nominations at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and the cast received a SAG ensemble nomination. The series has sold to nearly 200 territories worldwide, with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handling international sales.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone