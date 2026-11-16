EXPO 2027 Belgrade Promotes Serbia Travel and Business Ties to U.S. Industry in New York

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is inviting American businesses, institutions and travelers to discover Serbia and build partnerships ahead of the first Specialised Expo to be hosted in the Western Balkans.

EXPO 2027 Belgrade will present Serbia's tourism offering and business potential to the U.S. travel industry at a 'Visit Serbia' event on 17 November 2026. The program will include a presentation of the exhibition, a question-and-answer session and a dedicated B2B networking session. The event forms part of EXPO 2027 Belgrade's international roadshow, which has already included presentations in Bratislava, Zagreb, Vienna, London, Athens and other key cities.

Running from 15 May to 15 August 2027, the 93-day exhibition is expected to attract more than four million visits and bring Serbia into the international spotlight. It will also encourage visitors to explore destinations across the country beyond Belgrade.

Taking place under the theme 'Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,' EXPO 2027 Belgrade will bring together more than 140 international participants for a program of exhibitions, cultural events, music, sport and interactive experiences.

Strengthening U.S.–Serbia Ties

Building on existing economic ties, EXPO 2027 Belgrade aims to deepen cooperation between Serbia and the United States in trade, tourism and cultural exchange. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2025, with Serbian exports amounting to USD 716.3 million and imports from the United States reaching USD 841 million.

Bilateral relations have been further strengthened by the launch of the Serbia–United States Strategic Dialogue in July 2026, providing a framework for closer cooperation across a broad range of sectors, including trade, investment, energy, security, technology and cultural exchange. EXPO 2027 Belgrade offers a valuable opportunity to build on this partnership, fostering new business opportunities, international connections and closer ties between the two countries.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Main programme: 6.00 p.m. - 7.00 p.m.

Cocktail reception and networking: from 7.00 p.m.

Venue: 25 Columbus Circle, Floor 51, New York, NY 10019

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialised Exhibition taking place in Belgrade from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme 'Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All.' Bringing together more than 140 international participants, the 93-day event will explore the role of sport, music and human connection in bringing people together. It will also create opportunities for international cooperation and business exchange, while presenting Serbia to visitors from around the world.

More information about EXPO 2027 Belgrade is available at expobelgrade2027.org.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone