EXOPLANET, Sci-Fi Thriller Executive Produced by Andy Weir, to Premiere on Audible With Anthony Mackie and Ariana DeBose

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EXOPLANET, a new Audible Original sci-fi thriller executive produced by #1 New York Times bestselling author Andy Weir (The Martian, Project Hail Mary) and written by acclaimed novelist Benjamin Percy, premieres today, exclusively from Audible. The full-cast audio experience stars critically acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, and Emmy Award nominee John Leguizamo in a propulsive survival story that proves humanity's greatest threat may be time itself.

When the starship Wild Blue Yonder is torn apart by a quantum anomaly, each surviving crew member crash-lands in a different era on the same deadly exoplanet—hunted, alone, and running out of time. Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw (Anthony Mackie), aided by his virtual assistant (Ray Porter), must battle an unforgiving present, driven by one thing: getting home to his daughter. First Officer Becca Bang (Ariana DeBose) fights to survive a hostile alien past. Science Officer Logan Bowers (John Leguizamo) wakes in a machine-ruled future that shouldn't exist. But the anomaly wasn't random. A relentless alien intelligence is feeding on human technology—and it's been waiting for them across every timeline. Separated by centuries, the crew must find a way to communicate across time itself before this world consumes them all. Blending heart-stopping action with the mind-bending science that Andy Weir is known for, EXOPLANET explores what it means to fight for humanity's future when your own existence hangs in the balance.

Featuring immersive sound design from Skywalker Sound and an expansive original score by composer Rob Cairns, EXOPLANET delivers the problem-solving survivalism that Weir enthusiasts crave. Supporting cast members include Cherry Jones (Succession, The Handmaid's Tale), Sufe Bradshaw (Veep, VICE), Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete, All the Money in the World), Ray Porter (Audible's Project Hail Mary, The Bobiverse), and Aida Osman (Rap Sh!t).

Previously, BroadwayWorld reported on the November 5th launch announcement for the Audible Original.

Watch the Trailer

Sneak Peek Clips

Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw takes in his new reality: https://on.soundcloud.com/3o8SOy1up4MZtWzYSr

Science Officer Logan Bowers meets Billy: https://on.soundcloud.com/3JCh8eUesV4BuCLmOF





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